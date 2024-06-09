Woman held for rape plaint threat

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 8

A woman was nabbed here red-handed by cops while she was taking Rs 50,000 from a resident in an alleged honey trap case.

Had taken Rs 6L from complainant The woman had allegedly been blackmailing the victim for the past about four years by threatening to get a rape case registered against him. The complainant claimed that while the accused had already taken Rs 6 lakh from him for not getting a rape case registered against him, now she was demanding anotherRs 3 lakh from him.

The police said the woman, a resident of Delhi, had come in contact with Dinesh Kumar, a local resident, and had allegedly been blackmailing him for the past about four years by threatening to get a rape case registered against him.

The complainant, who approached the police recently, claimed that while the accused had already taken Rs 6 lakh from him for not getting a rape case registered against him, now she was demanding another Rs 3 lakh from him, for which he had agreed to pay Rs 50,000 in one installment on Saturday.

It was revealed that the victim, who had been working with a private company, had met the accused after he was invited to meet her at a place to have physical relations.

The accused started demanding money from him after threatening to lodge a complaint of rape against him, it was alleged.

The accused was nabbed red-handed while taking the money from the complainant. A probe has been launched into the matter, said a police official.

