Woman hit by speeding vehicle, killed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 23

A 35-year-old woman was killed after a speeding vehicle allegedly hit her while she was crossing the Gurugram-Sohna road. The driver fled the spot.

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay, a resident of Islampur village here, the accident took place on Friday morning at the Tikri village turn on the Gurugram-Sohna road.

“My wife used to work in the housekeeping staff of Everest Business Advisory India Private Limited. Around 9.30 am on Friday, I was going to drop my wife for duty. I was standing near the Tikri village turn and my wife Asha was crossing the road on foot when a speeding car hit her from behind,” Sanjay said in his complaint.

He said that Asha got severely injured in the accident. He rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at the sadar police station on Friday.

“We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are searching for the accused,” said ASI Parvinder, the investigating officer.

