Woman hit by truck , dies

Kurukshetra, December 27

A woman was killed on the spot after being hit by a truck at Ladwa Chowk in Shahabad on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jarnailo Devi, a resident of Khanpur Jattan in Shahabad.Residents said overseeding trucks had become the cause of accidents on the stretch and despite repeated requests, no action had been taken by the police to curb them. Meanwhile, some angry residents damaged the windshield of the truck.

In his complaint to the police, Manish Kumar stated that around 2 pm, his aunt Jarnailo Devi, was crossing the road near Ladwa Chowk when a truck hit her and her head was crushed under its front wheel. She died on the spot and the driver managed to flee leaving his truck behind.

The body was shifted to the CHC, Shahabad. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC at the Shahabad police station.

