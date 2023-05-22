 Woman killed by stray bulls in Panipat; MC fails to tackle problem : The Tribune India

Woman killed by stray bulls in Panipat; MC fails to tackle problem

Woman killed by stray bulls in Panipat; MC fails to tackle problem

File photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 21

The menace of stray animals continues to haunt the residents here. They say the district authorities and the Municipal Corporation (MC) have failed to curb the menace of the strays in the city as they can be seen roaming freely on NH-44, posing a threat to the lives of commuters.

In a recent incident, Devi (33) of Virat Nagar was killed by two stray bulls near Assandh road police post on Thursday. She and her son Altaf were on their way home when the bulls attacked them. Altaf, with the help of commuters, rushed her to a private hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her brought dead.

This is not the first death in the city due to a stray animal.

Manpreet alias Manni (24) was killed in an accident on NH-44 near Sector 6 on August 3 last year, while 70-year-old Sheela of Ekta colony was also killed last year. A 19-year-old youth, Jagpreet of Vrinda Enclave, sustained serious injuries after a bull attacked him, following which he slipped into a coma. DC Virender Dahiya went to meet him at the hospital on April 18 and assured that the issue will be looked into soon, but nothing seems to have changed.

Jogender Swami, president, Jan Awaaj Society and former Zila Parishad member, held a protest at the MC office last month. He also tied a stray animal in front of the residence of a ruling party councillor of Ward 20 to protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the MC authorities.

Tender allotted

A tender has been allotted to an agency at the rate of Rs 640 per cattle for catching the stray animals from the city. As many as 400 animals have been sent to the Nain Gau Abhayaranya in the last 20 days. — Jitender Narwal, chief sanitary inspector, MC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

2
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

3
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

4
Delhi

Ordinance row: As Nitish Kumar extends support, Delhi CM Kejriwal says defeating bill in Rajya Sabha will be semi-final for 2024 polls

5
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

7
Punjab

Pearl Group scam: Punjab govt shifts investigation to Vigilance Bureau

8
Nation

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

9
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

10
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

G20 summit to begin in Srinagar amid tight security

G20 summit to begin in Srinagar amid tight security

UN will remain a ‘talk shop’ without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...

2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali

2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali

Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...

India, UK review FTA progress

India, UK review FTA progress


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

2 brothers held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Tarn Taran

Confrontation outside church; youths hurt, vehicles vandalised

Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

Rs 2 cr compensation for next of kin of govt employee killed in mishap

Delhi Police launch campaign on child safety

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Grad’s gesture gets praise

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon