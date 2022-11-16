Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 15
A 38-year-old woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their bicycle at the T-point on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 56 on Tuesday afternoon. The truck driver left the left his vehicle and fled from the spot.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ajuda Bibi, a native of west Bengal, while her husband, Aslam Islam, was injured.An FIR has been registered against the truck driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies
Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25
The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...