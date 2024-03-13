Woman killed in mishap

Gurugram, March 12
A 27-year-old woman, riding a bicycle, was hit from behind by a car on Golf Course Road in the Sector 53 area. The woman, seriously injured in the accident, died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. An FIR was registered against the unidentified XUV driver, who managed to flee with his vehicle.
The victim has been identified as Nasima, who along with her husband Aminul Haq, a native of Dhubri, Assam, had been living on rent in the Saraswati Kunj area for the last seven months.
The accident took place when Nasima was returning home on her bicycle after work on Sunday. Nasima was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to Delhi’s AIIMS where she died on Monday night.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...