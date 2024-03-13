Woman killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 12

A 27-year-old woman, riding a bicycle, was hit from behind by a car on Golf Course Road in the Sector 53 area. The woman, seriously injured in the accident, died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. An FIR was registered against the unidentified XUV driver, who managed to flee with his vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Nasima, who along with her husband Aminul Haq, a native of Dhubri, Assam, had been living on rent in the Saraswati Kunj area for the last seven months.

The accident took place when Nasima was returning home on her bicycle after work on Sunday. Nasima was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to Delhi’s AIIMS where she died on Monday night.

