Woman kills live-in partner, held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 20

A 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered her live-in partner with the help of her brother at Tikri village. The police have arrested the woman and recovered the deceased’s phone from her possession.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Neetu (alias Nisha) of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram. Confessing to the crime, she said the victim had started “interfering” in her life, due to which she wanted to get rid of him. The police took her into one-day remand after producing her in a city court today.

According to the police, a body was found lying in a house in Kachchi Colony near Tikri late on Friday night. As there was no ID proof on the body, it could not be identified. It was later found that the body belonged to Panipat native Vicky (28).

His brother filed a complaint, saying Vicky used to work in a hospital and was murdered due to a rivalry. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station under Sections 302 and 34 on Saturday.

However, a probe revealed that Neetu and her brother were behind the crime. During interrogation, Neetu said she and Vicky were in a relationship for about six years. She was also married and has a 15-year-old daughter. “We are questioning her and trying to nab her brother,” said Inspector Arjun Dhundhara of the Sadar police station.

