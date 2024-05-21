Woman kills live-in partner, held

Gurugram, May 20
A 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered her live-in partner with the help of her brother at Tikri village. The police have arrested the woman and recovered the deceased’s phone from her possession.
According to the police, the woman was identified as Neetu (alias Nisha) of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram. Confessing to the crime, she said the victim had started “interfering” in her life, due to which she wanted to get rid of him. The police took her into one-day remand after producing her in a city court today.
According to the police, a body was found lying in a house in Kachchi Colony near Tikri late on Friday night. As there was no ID proof on the body, it could not be identified. It was later found that the body belonged to Panipat native Vicky (28).
His brother filed a complaint, saying Vicky used to work in a hospital and was murdered due to a rivalry. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station under Sections 302 and 34 on Saturday.
However, a probe revealed that Neetu and her brother were behind the crime. During interrogation, Neetu said she and Vicky were in a relationship for about six years. She was also married and has a 15-year-old daughter. “We are questioning her and trying to nab her brother,” said Inspector Arjun Dhundhara of the Sadar police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...