Woman lawyer commits suicide in Gurugram flat, live-in partner booked

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 7

Gurugram police booked a man after his live in partner -- a 35-year-old woman lawyer allegedly committed suicide in their flat in Experian Society, Sector 108.

Her body was found hanging in a bedroom in the flat, while her live-in partner was missing.

The family of the deceased alleged it was murder and following the complaint of her brother an FIR of abetment to suicide was registered at Rajendra park police station.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Preeti Jaiswal, a native of Kota in Rajasthan, was a lawyer practising at Delhi’s Dwarka court. She was married and a case of divorce was pending in court.

She used to stay with her live-in partner, identified as Vijay Rana. Yesterday, her family after getting information reached her flat and found her body hanging from a fan and called the police.

When police reached the spot she was found hanging while her legs were on the bed.

“My sister was under pressure as her live-in partner not only abused but also beat her. She can’t commit suicide and she was only killed by her live-in partner,” said Anuradha Jaiswal, elder sister of the deceased.

As per the complaint an FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of IPC at Rajendra park police station.

“We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. The cause behind suicide has not been ascertained yet and the probe is on,” said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Rajendra park police station.

#Suicide