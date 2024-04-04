Woman loses over Rs 13 lakh in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 3

A woman was duped of Rs 13.20 lakh in a cyber fraud.

On the complaint of Swaran Kaur of Salempur village, a case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered at the Cyber Crime police station here on April 2. The complainant told the police that she received a call from an unidentified person on February 21. She said the person introduced himself as her nephew Lavy. The woman said he told her that his mother was sick and he was transferring Rs 24.35 lakh to her bank account for the treatment of his mother.

The complainant said the fraudster also sent a screenshot of transferring the amount on her phone, which later turned out to be fake.

“The fraudster called me up on February 22 and asked me to transfer the money to the bank account of his mother. On the same day, I transferred Rs 3.20 lakh to the account of his mother,” the complainant told the police. She said, “I transferred a total of Rs 13.20 lakh to the bank account given by the fraudster on different occasion. Later, I came to know that I was cheated by the fraudster.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Yamunanagar