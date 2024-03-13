Woman ‘molested’ by 4 in Gurugram club

Gurugram, March 12
A couple was allegedly thrashed by four people in a club over a dispute over dancing on the dance floor. An FIR has been registered at Sector 40 police station.
According to the complaint filed by a woman, a resident of Sector 102, on March 10, she had gone to the club with her husband. While partying in the club, four youths started misbehaving with her while they were dancing on the dance floor. When she protested, the suspects thrashed her and her husband.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...