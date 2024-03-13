Woman ‘molested’ by 4 in Gurugram club

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 12

A couple was allegedly thrashed by four people in a club over a dispute over dancing on the dance floor. An FIR has been registered at Sector 40 police station.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, a resident of Sector 102, on March 10, she had gone to the club with her husband. While partying in the club, four youths started misbehaving with her while they were dancing on the dance floor. When she protested, the suspects thrashed her and her husband.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram