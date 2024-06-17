Woman murdered over land dispute, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 16

A woman was allegedly murdered by her nephew, who crushed her under a tractor on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kamla of Bidhlan village.

The son of the deceased, Sunil, complained to the police that the family were in a dispute over land with their uncle. He said his elder brother Ravi went to the fields yesterday evening. Since he did not return home, his family, fearing for his safety, went looking for him. Sunil, his mother Kamla, wife Rekha and sister-in-law Indu were on their way to the field, when they saw their cousin, Mohit, on a tractor. Mohit’s parents Sushil and Babli were with him. On his father’s instigation, Mohit drove the tractor at towards the complainant’s family and tried to crush them, he alleged. Sunil, Rekha and Indu managed to save themselves but their mother was crushed under the tractor, and the three suspects fled the spot.

Sunil alleged that the trio had attacked his elder brother Ravi in the fields that evening. A case was registered against the three and the police are searching for them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat