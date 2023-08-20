Woman, paramour arrested for murder of spouse

PTI

Faridabad, August 19

A woman and her paramour have been arrested from Faridabad in Haryana for her husband’s murder, the police on Saturday. The body of the victim, who had been missing for more than 15 days, was found from the Agra canal in Palwal on Saturday, following the arrests. The woman’s partner, Bunty (38), on August 2 had taken the victim, Rakesh (35), to the canal and they drank alcohol, the police said. Bunty bludgeoned him to death with a brick there and threw Rakesh’s body into the canal. The victim was a resident of Kheri Kalan in Faridabad and had been working as a helper on a bus of a private school, where his wife and Bunty were employed with the housekeeping department, the police said.

They said the woman and her partner had planned the killing. She had also filed a missing complaint, the police said and added that Bunty is a native of Mathura in UP and had been staying in the Old Faridabad area.

Bunty and the woman were in an illicit relationship and they conspired to eliminate Rakesh, ACP, Crime, Aman Yadav said. The complaint was filed by the woman on August 3 at the BPTP police station, a day after the killing, the officer said.

During questioning, the woman confessed to being a part of the plan to kill her husband, Yadav said. While Bunty was apprehended on Thursday night, the woman was taken into custody on Friday, he said.

