Rohtak: Woman prisoner alleges rape in police van

Rohtak, April 18
A woman lodged at the Jind jail has alleged that she was raped by two co-prisoners inside a police vehicle, when they were brought to the PGIMS for treatment.
The woman is undergoing imprisonment in a case of drug trafficking. She had also reportedly tried to end her life at the jail.
Three prisoners, including the woman, were brought to Rohtak from Jind in a prisoner van recently.
In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman has alleged that the other prisoners, including Manish and Satish, gave her a soft-drink laced with some sedative and raped her in the van while the police personnel accompanying them had gone to complete some paper work.
The Jind police registered a Zero FIR on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman and sent it to Rohtak.
Inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO of the PGIMS police station, said the Zero FIR had been received and further action would be taken after they received other details/documents.
