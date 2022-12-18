Woman Prof at PGIMS alleges harassment

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 17

A woman professor at the Rohtak PGIMS has alleged mental harassment by the head of the department (HoD).

In a complaint to the chairperson of the Sexual Harassment Committee at the institute, the faculty member has alleged that the HoD calls her to his office and makes her sit there unnecessarily.

“I get mentally harassed because he repeatedly calls me in his office…I feel that he has bad intentions towards me and often uses rough language,” stated complainant.

She maintained that the said HoD often told the female staff and post-graduate students to come to his office “to show their faces to him”.

“One of the health workers from the department threatened to jump from his office building in front of others and myself,” she added.The professor has alleged in the complaint that the HoD had been mentally harassing her despite the fact that she was doing her duties sincerely.

In a recent reminder, the complainant maintained that she had not received any communication regarding her complaint even after a month of lodging it. While the said HoD refuted allegations, the PGIMS authorities said the matter was being inquired and action would be taken.