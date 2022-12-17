Woman professor at PGIMS Rohtak alleges harassment by Head of Department

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 17

A woman professor serving at Rohtak PGIMS has alleged mental harassment by the Head of Department.

In a complaint addressed to the chairperson of the Sexual Harassment Committee at the institute, the faculty member has alleged that the Head of Department (HoD) calls her to his office and makes her sit there unnecessarily.

“I get mentally harassed because he repeatedly calls me in his office. I feel that he has bad intentions towards me and often uses rough language,” stated the complainant.

She maintains that the said HoD often tells the female staff and post-graduate students to come to his office and show their faces to him.

“One of the health workers from the department threatened to jump from the office building in front of the health workers and myself,” she adds.

The professor has alleged in the complaint that the HoD had been mentally harassing her despite the fact that she was doing her duties sincerely.

"If something wrong happens to me, he will be responsible for it as I am so disturbed mentally because of his actions. He is trying to use his power and position as HoD to threaten me,” said the complainant, requesting for an enquiry and necessary action in the matter.

In a recent reminder, the complainant has maintained that she has not received any communication regarding her complaint even after a month of lodging it.

"I anticipate that the Head of Department will use his power and position to suppress this matter...I fear that he will try to manipulate things by using his personal and political connections to influence the administration," states the doctor.

While the said Head of Department has refuted the allegations, the PGIMS authorities maintain that the matter is being enquired and appropriate action would be taken in this regard.

#Rohtak