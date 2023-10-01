Woman raises grievance before Haryana Governor during cleanliness drive in Ambala

PTI

Ambala, October 1

A programme under the nationwide cleanliness drive held in Valmiki Nagar here witnessed a brief commotion on Sunday as a woman walked up to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and expressed unhappiness over poor sanitation in her colony.

The governor was seen pacifying the woman and listened to her patiently. He later joined other volunteers with a broom in his hand and gave directions to officials on cleaning drains after checking one of them.

“The woman suddenly reached the spot where the governor was present. She spoke about the alleged poor sanitation condition of Valmiki Colony,” a source said.

The woman also told the governor that if he wanted to see the actual condition of cleanliness, he should go inside Valmiki Colony. She told him that the drains were filled with dirt and there were no facilities for sanitation workers.

Senior police and administration officials were also seen pacifying her.

After the governor inspected a drain, Ambala Municipal Corporation Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, who was present there, told reporters that there is no doubt that the city is not as clean as it should be.

Sharma is from the Haryana Jan Chetna Party.

Addressing the gathering later, the governor said that cleanliness work is not a one-day programme and urged people to include it in their daily routine.

“When our environment remains clean, our surroundings remain clean, we will stay away from diseases,” he said and hailed the sanitation workers.

He urged the people not to throw garbage on roads and other public places and to contribute to making a clean India and better India.

