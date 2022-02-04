Woman 'raped' on promise of loan

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 3

A woman was allegedly gang raped by three persons in Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district on the pretext of providing her dairy farm loan from a bank.

On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against three persons under Sections 342, 376-D and 506 of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on February 1.

In her police complaint, the victim said that a man made a call on the mobile number of her woman friend and told her that he provided dairy farm loan. She said that she and her woman friend went to Bilaspur town from their village falling under Chhachhrauli police station on February 1.

She alleged that he (caller) took them to a house in Bilaspur town on the pretext of having a meeting with the bank manager. She further alleged that he took her inside a house but asked her woman friend to stand outside the house.

“Two persons were having liquor in the house. I was made to sit in a room. After sometime, the trio came into my room. I tried to flee from there but they bolted the room from inside. One of them had a broken glass bottle in his hand. They raped me by keeping the broken bottle on my neck,” alleged the victim.

She said that when they entered her room, they told her that they belonged to Kapuri village of Yamunanagar district and would soon get her loan passed.