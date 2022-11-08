Woman sarpanch arrested for booth capturing in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Nuh, November 7

The Nuh police nabbed a newly elected woman sarpanch for her alleged involvement in booth capturing. The accused identified as Rashida was sent to judicial custody.

The incident was reported from Manota village in Pinnagwan block during civic polls on November 2 when a mob attacked polling stations 77 and 78 and fled with the electronic voting machine .

The authorities registered a complaint and ordered a re-poll. The results were declared on November 4 and village resident Rashida won by 160 votes. While she and her supporters were celebrating her victory, videos went viral which reportedly highlighted her involvement in booth capturing. “Evidence showed involvement of the newly elected sarpanch. We have arrested her and the matter in under probe,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.