Woman, spouse held for killing her lover

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 11

The Gurugram police arrested a couple for murdering a man, whose body was found tied in a plastic sack in the Dhankot canal.

The couple revealed that the deceased and the woman had a romantic affair. After the woman’s husband came to know about the relationship, they hatched a plan to kill the man.

According to the police, the body of a man was found in the Dhankot canal on Monday. Taking cue from the PVKY tattoo on his hand, the deceased was identified as 38-year-old Pushpendra, a native of Firozabad in UP. He used to work in a private company, where the woman accused was also working.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 10-A police station. While investigating the case, a team of crime unit, Farrukhnagar, led by Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, arrested the accused couple from Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The couple was identified as auto driver Ramniwas (34), a native of Uttar Pradesh, and his wife Neelam (30). During interrogation, the couple confessed to the murder.

ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said the couple changed their rented room on the same day, but the police team arrested them,” he said.

