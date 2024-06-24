Woman strangles mother, brother in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 23

A woman and her son were allegedly murdered in Azadnagar Colony of Yamunanagar.

The police suspect that her daughter Kajal (22), with the help of accomplices, has strangled Meena (45) and Rahul (21) to death. In his statement, Nirmal Singh, incharge of Rampura police post, said he got information that a man and a woman had been killed in a house in Azadnagar Colony.

He said when they reached the spot, Kajal was present there. He said she told them that she had gone to the market at about 2 pm today.

When she returned, she saw Rahul’s body lying in the drawing room and Meena’s body in the bedroom, he added. He said that she also told them that someone had killed them after looting jewellery from their house. In his statement, Nirmal Singh said that it appeared that the bodies were about 7-8 hours old and Kajal was lying.

“Prime facie, it seems that Kajal, along with her friends, strangled her mother and brother,” Nirmal said in his statement.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said, “Prima facie, the case appears to be related to a family property dispute.”

