Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son

In a daring act, middle-aged woman Shakuntala scared away a group of armed assailants who had opened fire on her son Harikishan, alias Hariya, near her house at Dabar Colony in Bhiwani town yesterday.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media today. It showed Shakuntala charging at the assailants with a broom in her hand. The four assailants later ran away on two motorcycles.

The police said the assailants wanted to target Harikishan, an accused in a murder case who came out on bail recently. The assailants fired at Harikishan while he was standing in front of his house. He suffered bullet injuries, but managed to rush into his house.

Hearing the gunshots, Shakuntala rushed to the spot with a broom in her hand and charged at the assailants who were still firing the shots. One of the assailants tried to scare her away by pointing a pistol at her, but she remained undeterred and forced the accused to flee.

A case under Sections 307, 120B and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against Sachin and his accomplices on the complaint of Harikishan who is admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, with gunshot injuries.

