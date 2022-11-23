Woman, three children jump into water tank, die

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 22

A woman jumped into a water tank built inside her home along with her three children at Khedla village in district Nuh on Tuesday. All three children died, while the woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place in Khedla village on Tuesday afternoon around noon when a woman, identified as Shakunat, allegedly jumped into water tank built inside the house with her three children. When the children started crying badly, the neighbours reachedthe spot and somehow pulled out all from water tank, but all three children died. Shakunat was in a critical condition and was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated, said the police.

The children were identified as Shabana (10), Saad (8) and a four-month old Ikrar. The elder son of Shakunat was in school at the time of incident, said the police.

"We have lodged a report on the complaint of Mohammad Aarif, husband of woman, and handed over the bodies after the postmortem late in the evening today. Further probe is under way,” said Inspector Bharat Singh, Station House Officer, City police station, Nuh.