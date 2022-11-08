Woman, two daughters strangled to death in Rohtak district

Rohtak, November 7
A woman and her two minor daughters were found dead in their house at the grain market of Kalanaur town in Rohtak district on Monday.
The police have detained the woman’s husband, who is suspected of having strangled his wife and two daughters to death.
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that there was some dispute between Rimpi and her husband Devender, who is stated to be an alcoholic. Some panchayat meetings had also been held to resolve the dispute,” said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena.
“Devender is being questioned to get to the bottom of the matter,” he stated.
The deceased have been identified as Rimpi and her daughters Avani (7) and Avantika (6). An FIR has been registered against Devender, his parents, brother and brother’s wife on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rimpi’s brother Rohit. The bodies of the deceased woman and her daughters were sent for a post-mortem examination.
