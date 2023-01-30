 Woman wanted in Manesar land scam held from Mumbai : The Tribune India

Woman wanted in Manesar land scam held from Mumbai

Woman wanted in Manesar land scam held from Mumbai

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 29

A woman fugitive wanted in more than 23 criminal cases of cheating in Delhi and Haryana, including the Gurugram-Manesar industrial model township land grab scam, has been arrested from Mumbai by a team of Delhi’s Crime Branch.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the accused was identified as Sona Bansal.

A team of the ARSC, Crime Branch, worked on detecting the most-wanted fugitive couple. Inspector Arun Sindhu got a tip-off about the accused, who were hiding in Mumbai. The information was carried forward and the team was sent to Mumbai, he said.

Husband still on the run

  • Accused Sona Bansal and her husband Atul Bansal (on the run) were wanted in several white-collar economic crimes
  • These included Gurugram-Manesar Industrial Model Township Land Grab Scam, amounting to Rs 1,500 crore
  • Both were directors of builder firm named after their son Aditya Build Well (ABW) Infrastructure Limited

“A raid was conducted at a high-end society in Mumbai and Sona Bansal was arrested from there. Her husband Atul Bansal was not found there and his whereabouts are being ascertained. Though both are natives of Delhi, they had been residing there with the assumed identities of Sulochana and Arun Gupta. They had prepared fake and forged documents,” said the police.

During interrogation, she claimed that her husband had died a few years ago, but she had failed, as of now, to prove her claims.

The accused Atul Bansal and his wife Sona Bansal were wanted in several high-profile white-collar economic crimes, including the Gurugram-Manesar Industrial Model Township Land Grab Scam, amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. Both were directors of the builder firm named after their son Aditya Build Well (ABW) Infrastructure Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at the Manesar police station, Gurugram, and thereafter investigation was taken up by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, CBI, against them.

Several persons, including Atul Bansal and his wife Sona Bansal, of ABW Infrastructure Limited, were chargesheeted by the ED, which found in its probe that the accused grabbed land of farmers and land-holders at nominal rates by instilling in them the fear of acquisition of their land.

Believing the accused and under the fear of losing their land to acquisition, the farmers and land holders sold their lands to such private entities, who ultimately sold the same to various builders, who obtained licences and gained handsome profits in a fraudulent manner.

Most of the land parcels were purchased by ABW Infrastructure Ltd group.

#gurugram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Engaged in ‘miracle healing’, priests getting ‘huge donation...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Pastor running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience