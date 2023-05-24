Woman with 4-year-old in arms thrown off 1st floor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

In an incident of domestic strife, a woman and her four-year-old child were allegedly thrown from the first floor of their house in Sector 12A by her husband and in-laws. The child remained unhurt while the woman sustained injuries and is being treated in a hospital. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 5A police station.

The victim, Komal Saini, a native of Sonepat, had been married to Tejeshwar Saini, a resident of Sector 12A, since 2013, and they have two children. According to Komal’s complaint, the incident occurred on Sunday around 11 pm. She alleged that her mother-in-law, Saroj Saini, along with her husband Tejeshwar, brother-in-law Harish, sister-in-law Reena and others subjected her to verbal abuse. When Komal objected to the mistreatment, her husband reportedly assaulted her, slapping her and pulling her hair.

“Soon after, they started beating me. When I tried to contact the police, my mobile phone was snatched. They even tried to strike my head with a sharp weapon, which instead injured my leg. Following this, they threw me down along with my son in my arms from the first floor. I took cover behind a car and hid in nearby bushes with my son. The in-laws came down to search for me but were unable to find me. I sought refuge at my aunt’s house in Rajeev Nagar with the help of an auto driver,” said the complainant.

Upon receiving the information, a police team promptly arrived at the hospital. Based on Komal’s statement, an FIR was registered on Monday against her husband and in-laws under Sections 323, 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Subhash Singh, the investigating officer, said, “The case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon.”