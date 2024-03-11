Woman’s body found along canal in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, March 10
The body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances alongside the SYL Canal in Kurukshetra on Saturday. The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.
The body was spotted with injury marks on her face and neck. The body was shifted to the LNJP Hospital here.
On the complaint of Praveen Kumar, a resident of Jyotisar village, a case has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC at the KUK police station.
Praveen, who is the husband of the village sarpanch, said he was going to his fields when he spotted a body entangled in the bushes along the canal’’s bank. It appeared as if someone had thrown it into the canal after killing her somewhere else. However, the body got entangled in the bushes.
KU police station SHO Manish Kumar said, “The body of an unidentified woman has been found. There were injury marks on her body, face and strangulation marks on her neck, following which a murder case was registered. The exact cause of the death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is out.”
