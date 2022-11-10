Faridabad: Woman’s body found in park, probe on

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 9

The police booked a case of murder after they recovered the body of a 34-year-old woman in the vicinity of a park in Sector 7 here this morning.

A police official said the body of the woman, who is yet to be identified, bore some injury marks, suggesting that she might have been murdered before her body was dumped near a public spot. A sexual assault on the victim has been ruled out, it is reported.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Ballabgarh, and a team of the FSL visited the spot. Investigating officials are collecting CCTV footage to get clues. The woman bore a tattoo with initials “RM” and a sign of Om. The height of the woman is around 5.2 feet. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the police have launched an investigation into the matter, said the police official. He said a total of seven teams, including five teams of the Crime Branch, had been pressed into the job.

The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for any information on the accused.

