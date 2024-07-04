Woman’s body found near railway track in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 3

The body of a woman in 20s was found along a railway track at Charuni village in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

A team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and forensic experts reached the spot and shifted the body to the LNJP Civil Hospital, where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification, and for the post-mortem. The body was in a semi-naked condition.

Kurukshetra GRP officiating SHO Ram Gopal Sharma said, “There were injury marks on her head and left side of the body. However the exact cause of the death will be clear in the post-mortem report.”

“The local residents couldn’t identify her. It appears that the victim may have fallen from a running train but we will investigate the matter from all angles,” he added

