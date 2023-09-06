Woman’s body recovered, murder charges framed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 5

Days after the body of a woman was recovered from bushes along the Markanda river near Rohti village, a murder case has been registered against an unknown person in Kurukshetra.

The body was shifted to LNJP Hospital and kept there for identification for 72 hours. After the body was not identified, postmortem was conducted and a case of murder was registered.

In his complaint, Jai Kumar, a resident of Rohti village, stated that on August 31 he saw a pack of dogs near the body and informed the village sarpanch about it. The body couldn’t be identified because the face was mutilated by dogs.

As per the postmortem report, there were blunt antemortem injuries on the body. The cause of death is yet to be determined. SHO Pardeep Kumar, Jhansa police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 201 and 302 of the IPC.

