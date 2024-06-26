Woman’s brother, cousin held for ‘honour’ killing

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, July 25
It was the affection of the younger brother which lured the newly married couple into the trap of killers in Hansi town of the district yesterday. The facts came to light during interrogation of the two accused who had allegedly shot Tejvir Singh and his wife Meena at Lala Hukam Jain Park.
Tejvir of Badala village and Meena from Sultanpur village had tied the knot on April 22 in a temple after eloping.
The police today arrested Sachin, 21, younger brother of Meena, and Rahul, 21, cousin (son of maternal uncle) of Sachin, a resident of Daryawala village in Jind district. Police sources said Sachin had talked to his sister to meet him in the park, saying that he supported her.
SP Hansi Maqsood Ahmad said Sachin admitted to having called his sister on Instagram. “During the meeting, they argued with Meena to return home. When she refused, the accused shot the couple and fled,” the SP said.
Meena’s family was against the marriage and certain panchayats wanted it to be dissolved. Sachin, who was pursuing computer diploma course after completing Class XII, had no criminal record, but Rahul, also a Class XII passout, was wanted in a case of firing in Karnal district.
The SP informed that Rahul had procured the firearms used in the crime. The police recovered four pistols from them. They would be produced in the court for police remand for further interrogation.
4 pistols seized
According to the SP, the accused argued with Meena to return home during the meeting. When she refused to do so, they shot the couple and fled. Four pistols have been seized from their possession.
