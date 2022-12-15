Woman’s head, torso found in Rewari field

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 14

The chopped body of an unidentified woman was found lying in an agricultural field of a village in Rewari district along the Delhi-Jaipur national highway last night.

Rampal, a farmer of Asalwas village in Rewari district, spotted the woman’s head and torso lying amidst bushes near his field. The other body parts were stuffed in a black bag lying nearby. The farmer informed the police, following which a police team and forensic experts reached the spot.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. “Dogs had ripped the bag and taken out the body. We are trying to identify the deceased with the help of the bag in which her body was stuffed and a piece of cloth found from the spot. Messages have been circulated on social media and complaints of missing persons are being tracked,” said Kasola SHO.

