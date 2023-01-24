Women Cong workers seek Sandeep Singh's arrest

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 23

Women Congress workers here today marched from Panchkula to Chandigarh under the leadership of state president Sudha Bhardwaj demanding the arrest of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh.

However, when they reached the Chandigarh border, the Chandigarh Police stopped them from entering the Union territory. There was a scuffle between the women Congress workers and the police. Later, Bhardwaj gave a memorandum to the Governor. Many women, including Narayangarh MLA Shelle Chaudhary, former Panchkula Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, Monika Dumra, state vice-president Vimal Sareh, Usha Kumari, Geeta Bharti, Satya Sharma, Nirmal Balhara, Reena Malik, Neelam Balyan, Neelam Devi, Deepti Sharma were among the main leaders who participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, Bhardwaj said the junior women coach gathered courage and raised her voice against Sandeep Singh, but the government was saving him. She said many Haryana women players, including Vinesh Phogat and many others, staged a sit-in at Delhi for three days accusing wrestling association president Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. She said Brij Bhushan was also a BJP MP and even on this issue the Chief Minister remained silent. The members of the Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress while objecting to the hoisting of flag at Pehowa by Sandeep Singh on Republic Day said this was for the first time in the history of Haryana, when a minister, accused of sexual harassment and molestation, was going to hoist the flag on January 26.