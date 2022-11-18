 Women fencers rue lack of facilities at state sports meet : The Tribune India

Women fencers rue lack of facilities at state sports meet

Say were made to stay at Rewari school sans bathroom, transport arrangements



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 17

Schoolgirls from Kurukshetra who went to Rewari to participate in the Haryana State School Sports Competition last evening got a raw deal on reaching there last evening.

In charge withdraws complaint

The teacher in charge of the girls’ fencing team from Kurukshetra withdrew the complaint late in the evening, saying that they were shifted to another school and were satisfied with the arrangements there. The complainant stated this in a communique to the District Education Officer, Rewari.

As per an official communique, the fencing team of schoolgirls from Kurukshetra was supposed to stay at a private school in Rewari.

However, when the girls, led by a teacher, reached the said school last evening, the security guard there said he had no instructions for their stay on the school premises.

“When I contacted the convener, he told us that the venue of our stay had been changed and we would have to go to a government school for boys,” said Geeta Rani, the sports teacher in charge of the girls’ fencing team from Kurukshetra.

On reaching the government school, the girls were shocked to find that it did not have even the basic amenities of bathroom and lights etc.

A girls’ team of netball was also accommodated at the same venue. “We had to face grave difficulty as there was no bathroom in the school,” said a girl player.

Geeta Rani lodged a written complaint with the Rewari DC and the CM today, narrating the hardships faced by them.

“There was no arrangement for a decent stay...The girls were asked to take bath at an open place as the school had no bathroom. There was no transport facility to ferry us to the stadium,” she said in the complaint mailed to the district and state authorities.

Rewari DC Ashok Kumar Garg said he was at the competition venue today, but nobody apprised him of the matter. “I was at the stadium for more than an hour. The DEO was also there. If the girls and their teacher had any complaint, they should have brought it to our notice there only,” said Garg.

The DC said the girls’ team had been shifted to a better accommodation.

Meanwhile, the teacher in charge of the grils’ fencing team from Kurukshetra withdrew the complaint late in the evening, saying that they were shifted to another school and were satisfied with the arrangements there. The complainant stated this in a communique to the DEO, Rewari.

