 Women issues ignored in Adampur bypoll : The Tribune India

Adampur BYpoll

Women issues ignored in Adampur bypoll

Women issues ignored in Adampur bypoll

Paramilitary forces during a flag march at a village in Adampur constituency .



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Adampur, October 30

A number of villages of the Adampur Assembly segment are ridden with women-specific problems, especially related to potable water, transport and education. However, there are no takers for these issues in the ongoing byelection.

Significantly, the Adampur Assembly constituency conventionally known as male-dominated segment has no women candidate out of total the 22 candidates in the fray in this election. Though the women from the villages want that their problems to be made the issues in the elections, however, they admit that they largely go by the advice of their male family members in casting the vote.

The previous electoral data of the Election Commission of India (ECI) too revealed that in 17 elections, including the ongoing bypoll elections held in the segment, there were only five women candidates; of which two women (who won in 1987 and 2011) belonged to the family of Bhajan Lal. While a total of 251 male candidates had contested the polls.

Ritu Rani, woman sarpanch of Ghursal village, who is a college student, said their village located about 31 km from Hisar has no efficient public transport. “The village has the nearest college in Adampur and most of the students prefer to go to Hisar for higher studies. But, there are no transport services to the village. Even girl students from adjoining Telanwali and Chaudhariwali villages located about 3 km away too need to catch the bus for Hisar from our village”, she said adding that in the absence of public transport, many girls students had to stop studies after schooling.

The girl students of Budak village located 7 km from Balsamand village where the college is located in the region, are also facing similar problems. “Sometimes, we have to wait for three hours at the bus stop in Balsamand for the transport as our village is located on the Rajasthan border is the last destination. In absence of the Haryana Roadways service, to cover this 7-km distance is a Herculean task for us daily”, said Nagina, a student from Budak village, who studies at Government College in Balsamand.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

4
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

5
Trending

'Boycott Cadbury' trends on Twitter over 'beef', 'PM Modi' links

6
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

7
Science Technology

Google buys AI avatar startup ‘Alter’ for $100 million; aims to improve its content game and compete with TikTok

8
Nation

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

9
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

10
World

Convergence in Indo-Pacific gave new momentum to India-US strategic partnership: Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscribe fee

PM to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

3,000 youngsters handed over job letters


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Open House: How do you view the restoration of old pension scheme for govt employees?

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Former DHS conspired to increase shop size: Report

Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size: Report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken Stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Carjacking: Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

3 held in firing case in Jalandhar

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations

Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate