Women make up 73% of MBA batch at IIM-Rohtak

Rohtak, July 1

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, has inducted the 15th batch of its flagship postgraduate MBA programme. As per an official statement, issued by the institute, the new batch has representation from 24 states and union territories, with 73 per cent of the total students being women. The candidates admitted to the batch are graduates from varied disciplines, including engineering, science, commerce, and journalism. An induction ceremony was held for the batch on June 29 and 30.Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare were present at the ceremony, chaired by Director Dheeraj Sharma.

Kapur advised the students to set clear expectations, focus on achieving excellence and to embrace diversity by interacting with their classmates from different backgrounds. He said 90 per cent of leadership skills were rooted in professional competence, with empathy and personal integrity being crucial qualities of a leader, too. He also shared insights on time management, leadership, excellence and maintaining work-life balance.

Khare said that leadership’s actual tests were the unforeseen challenges that one faced in life. She urged students to embrace responsibilities and innovate for sustainable growth. Khare also talked about the importance of consumer rights in an era of short-lived products and high after-sales costs.

Professor Sharma welcomed the new batch of students and spoke about the institute’s peer-to-peer engagement activities. The Director urged the students to reflect on their daily learnings, maximise available resources and seize all opportunities.

