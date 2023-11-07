Women panchayat held in Kund over AIIMS project

Tribune News Service

Rewari, November 6

A women panchayat under the aegis of the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti was organised in Kund here today in support of the samiti’s demands for starting the OPD and the MBBS course at Majra AIIMS.

At the panchayat, the women extended their support to the sangharsh samiti during the agitation. “Why is the government delaying the foundation stone ceremony of the AIIMS when it wants to execute the project?” questioned the women.

Chiranjeev Rao, Congress MLA from Rewari, also joined the agitation and accused the state government of misleading the people of Ahirwal in the name of the AIIMS project.

“The government’s intention regarding the AIIMS project is not good hence it doesn’t seem to be interested in laying the foundation stone of the project. Moreover, it is not speaking the truth regarding releasing of the tender for initiating the construction work of the project. How can tenders be issued when no provision of funds has been made by the government for that?,” said Rao.

The MLA claimed the state government just wanted to grab the votes in the name of AIIMS project in the upcoming elections by misleading the people.

Rajendra Nimoth, spokesman of the sangharsh samiti, said their indefinite dharna in Kund would continue until the demands were not met. Notably, the samiti representatives had been staging dharna since October 2.

