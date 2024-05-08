Women play a major role in party campaign, says Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 7

During a public meeting in Dhottar village here, BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar emphasised the significant role of women in the campaign of the party, which aims to win over 400 seats this time. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had uplifted all sections of society, including women.

He said over the past decade, PM Modi made efforts to uplift women and make them self-reliant. He further said in the grand festival of democracy, woman power would play a crucial role in electing Modi as the country’s leader for the third consecutive time. Tanwar stressed the need to contest elections in the interest of the nation while highlighting the removal of Article 370, abolition of ‘triple talaq’ and legal establishment of the Ram temple.

He said the nation and state needed strong leadership, and that is why the BJP must be brought back to power. The organiser of the public meeting, Bimla Sinwar, said the party had always recognised the strength of women.

She said the BJP government ensured 50% reservation for women in panchayats, thus guaranteeing their significant role. During the meeting, BJP leader Gobind Kanda addressed the gathering and appealed for votes for Tanwar. He credited PM Modi for enhancing India’s global identity and said the elections were a great opportunity for women to choose the government that worked for their betterment.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Sirsa