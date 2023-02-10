Women play key role in shaping societal values, says Murmu

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 9

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the mindset that bringing up children and managing home are the responsibility of women only has to change, while noting that in spite of their increased participation, they fail to make the cut above a certain level owing to family responsibilities.

Inaugurating a national convention on “Women as foundation of value-based society” and launching an all-India awareness campaign “Empowering the Family” at the Om Shanti Retreat Centre of Brahmakumaris at Gurugram, she said women have played a very important role in shaping values and ethics in Indian society.

Murmu said not only economic progress, but the culture and spirituality of ancient India were very important to make the country a world leader. The President also visited the Spiritual Art Gallery and 2D Rangoli on the Om Shanti Retreat Centre premises.

Addressing the seminar, the President said: “While the government is fulfilling its responsibility of empowering women in society, every person should admire it and take inspiration from their working style. Today, India is establishing its dominance globally on the strength of its values.”

She said by taking steps towards social development with spiritual thinking, a value-based society is being built. The President also called upon women to play important role in bringing change in society.

“Today women are performing better than men in every field. Be it science, arts, education, engineering or political field, women have raised their flags of success at every level,” she added.

The President said mother was the first mentor and teacher for children, who makes them cultured. “Similarly, we have given the status of mother to the earth, but in the modern era, the environment is being harmed, for which everyone needs to be aware,” she said.