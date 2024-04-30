Women protest water crisis in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 29

Enraged over the shortage of drinking water supply in the village, a number of women of Bithmara village of Hisar district staged a demonstration and blocked the Hisar-Tohana road in their village today.

The women, who gathered at the village bus stand, said the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) waterworks had not supplied drinking water in their village for many days.

They also raised slogans against the state government and alleged that despite assurances from the district administration, they continued to face water shortage.

On getting information about the protest by the women, the police reached the spot. They placated the protesting women and assured them that the officials of the PHED would look into their problem.

Sub-Divisional Officer, PHED, Kuldeep Kohar reached the spot and assured the women that the water supply would be restored in the village on May 1. The SDO said the power supply had been curtailed in the villages due to the ongoing harvesting season as a precautionary measure to prevent fire incidents in the villages. The normal power supply would be restored from May 1 and the water supply would also normalise from the same day, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar