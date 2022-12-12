Women sarpanches should make own decisions: Minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 11

Warning male representatives who attend official meetings in place of female members of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli said the government had given an opportunity to the women and now they should strive to prove themselves.

Interacting with a group of newly elected panchayat members during his visit to Dhanana village in Bhiwani district today, the minister said women could play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the rural society.

“They should shed their hesitation and come forward to participate in various activities in their official capacity. Male relatives of the sarpanches or other PRI members should avoid attending official meetings and give elected representatives a chance to learn how to function and make decisions on their own. I am sure they will perform with equal ease as their male counterparts,” he said.

The minister visited the residence of woman boxer Neetu Ghanghas who won the gold medal in the recent Commonwealth Games and congratulated her for the achievement.

The minister said the government would take action on the complaints against the sarpanches or other PRI members who forged documents to ensure their eligibility to contest the elections. Saying that irregularities in the functioning of PRIs would not be tolerated, he urged the newly elected sarpanches to work for the betterment and development of their villages.