Women steal gold jewellery, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 28

Three unknown women managed to flee after stealing gold chains worth about Rs 3 lakh from a jewellery store at Gold Souk Mall on Dhanteras. An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday. The incident took place at the Joyalukkas showroom on October 22. As per the complaint filed by showroom manager Anilesh, when the stock was checked at night, two gold chains weighing 72 gram were found missing. CCTV footage revealed that three women who had come on the pretext of shopping, stole the chains and escaped.

“We are trying to identify the accused women and will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO.

