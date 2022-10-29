Women steal gold jewellery, booked

Gurugram, October 28
Three unknown women managed to flee after stealing gold chains worth about Rs 3 lakh from a jewellery store at Gold Souk Mall on Dhanteras. An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday. The incident took place at the Joyalukkas showroom on October 22. As per the complaint filed by showroom manager Anilesh, when the stock was checked at night, two gold chains weighing 72 gram were found missing. CCTV footage revealed that three women who had come on the pretext of shopping, stole the chains and escaped.
“We are trying to identify the accused women and will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...