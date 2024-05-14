Women to play key role in Sirsa Lok Sabha poll

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 13

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there is a challenge for the administration to increase voter turnout. In the 2019 elections, the voter turnout was 75.97 per cent. Women participated actively in the voting process, especially in the Narwana constituency, where their turnout exceeded that of men. However, across the entire Lok Sabha constituency, women’s participation remained relatively parallel to men.

This time, there is an expectation of significant participation by women in the elections. The administration is gearing up to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout. However, the voter turnout in the three phases of elections held across the country so far has been significantly lower compared to the last time. Therefore, election officials will have to strategise to increase voter turnout, especially in the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage in Narwana was 71.42 per cent for men and 72.48 per cent for women, with an overall turnout of 71.91 per cent.

Similarly, in Tohana, the turnout was 77.36 per cent for men, 76.79 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 77.09 per cent. In Fatehabad, the turnout was 76 per cent for men, 74.78 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 75.43 per cent. In Ratia, the turnout was 78.04 per cent for men, 76.53 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 77.33 per cent. In Kalanwali, the turnout was 79.36 per cent for men, 78.38 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 78.90 per cent. In Dabwali, the turnout was 77.16 per cent for men, 75.07 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 76.18 per cent.

In Rania, the turnout was 79.56 per cent for men, 78.29 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 78.96 per cent. In Sirsa, the turnout was 70.61 per cent for men, 68.61 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 69.67

per cent. In Ellenabad, the turnout was 80.06 per cent for men, 78.79 per cent for women, and an overall turnout of 79.47 per cent.The Ellenabad region witnessed significant voter turnout in the 2019 elections, reflecting its active political engagement.

