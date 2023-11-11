Women’s empowerment is need of the hour: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 10

Highlighting women’s role in various walks of life, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said festivals are incomplete without their active participation. He claimed his government’s commitment towards women’s empowerment through the initiation of various schemes launched in the last nine years.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the ‘Dhanteras Mahila Samman Samaroh’ in Surajkund this evening, he said the Surajkund Diwali Mela had provided women with a platform to showcase their talent and skills. Recalling the initiative of giving kothalis to around 50,000 married women during the ‘Hariyali Teej’ festival, he said women would be given lamps, calendars and other gifts to celebrate the festival every year. He said a similar festival would be organised in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, when PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Ram Mandir, marking another joyous Diwali celebration. He also extended greetings to the people for Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Highlighting the collaborative efforts made by the Central and state governments over the past nine years, the CM underscored the need to implement schemes to empower women at the grassroots. As part of the celebration, CM Khattar also distributed Diwali gifts to around 5,000 women from various sections of society. He also attended the ‘aarti’ at the symbolic Saryu Ghat in Surajkund on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Union Minister of State for Power and local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and senior officials of the Tourism Department were also present on the occasion.

