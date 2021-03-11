Women's panel ask DC to provide house to family of rape survivor

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, May 21

The Haryana State Women Commission (HSWC) has asked the district administrative authorities to provide accommodation to the family of a gang-rape survivor in view of their security reasons.

“Our family has been living under fear despite a local court announcing a jail term to the culprits in the case. Since the culprits belong to our village, they do not hesitate to threaten us whenever they come out on parole. Following the reason, my husband has lost his job, while my children are compelled to confine themselves in the house. Hence, we want to shift from the village if the government provides us accommodation at other place,” said the mother of the survivor.

She stated that the police authorities had ensured them security by deputing three cops at their house in the village.

“The policemen deployed outside are house are served food daily and provided facility of a room with a cooler. This has led to extra financial burden on us. We cannot afford these expenses with our meagre earnings,” the mother said, adding that the prevailing situation had adversely affected the study of her children, who were unable to go anywhere freely and without security.

She also said her husband had applied for an arms licence three years ago and underwent mandatory home guard training for the same, but the licence was yet to be issued.

Her 19-year old daughter was gang-raped in 2018 after being kidnapped in Kanina town (Mahendragarh) when she was on her way to coaching centre. A Narnaul court had awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to the three main culprits in October 2021.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said the family called on him yesterday and raised the issue of accommodation and arms licence.

“The arms license will be issued to the family soon. The officer concerned has also been asked to find out if there is any provision to provide accommodation to the family,” he said.