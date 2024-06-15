Women’s panel chief inspects Karnal jail

Karnal, June 14

Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia inspected the Karnal Jail and interacted with inmates on Friday.

She reviewed the arrangements and familiarised the female inmates aware with their rights. She said the Haryana Government was fully vigilant about the women rights and would not tolerate any atrocities under any circumstances.

“The women commission always stands with all our sisters and daughters to fight against cybercrimes targeting women. If any case concerning a woman comes to their attention, the commission and government act on it strictly,” she said while interacting with mediapersons.

While inspecting the jail premises, Bhatia advised the inmates to forget their past crimes and learn skills related to sewing, embroidery, etc. so that they could lead a good life in future.

She said the commission took strict measures in sensitive cases involving women, but it was also essential for women to come forward and stand up for their rights. Jail superintendent Amit Kumar Bhadu welcomed the chairperson, who also planted saplings on the premises. — TNS

‘Important to stand up for one’s rights’

#Karnal