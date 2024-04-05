Women’s panel summons Surjewala for remarks on Hema

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 4

Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala over his ‘objectionable’ remarks against BJP leader Hema Malini. In a summon issued on April 4, he has been ordered to appear before the commission in Panchkula on April 9. He said, “I listened to the full video. I said that we respect Hema ji a lot. As she is married to Dharmendra ji, she is our daughter-in-law. I had no intention of insulting her.”

