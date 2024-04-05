Women’s panel summons Surjewala for remarks on Hema

Ambala, April 4
Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala over his ‘objectionable’ remarks against BJP leader Hema Malini. In a summon issued on April 4, he has been ordered to appear before the commission in Panchkula on April 9. He said, “I listened to the full video. I said that we respect Hema ji a lot. As she is married to Dharmendra ji, she is our daughter-in-law. I had no intention of insulting her.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Ambala #BJP #Congress #Hema Malini #Panchkula #Randeep Surjewala
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...