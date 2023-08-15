Won't allow arms: Nuh SP on call for yatra resumption

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, August 14
With the ‘mahapanchayat’ by Hindu outfits vowing to resume the unfinished Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, disrupted after communal violence in July, the district police have asserted they will not let it threaten peace. Carrying of arms, licenced or unlicensed, will be barred if the yatra is allowed to resume, they say.
Speaking to The Tribune, Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia said they had not yet received any request for permission. “I will, however, make it clear even if the yatra is allowed, we will not let it disrupt peace in the district. We will not let the procession pass through sensitive areas or allow carrying of arms. The number of participants too will be restricted. Those making communal or instigating speeches ahead of the yatra will be dealt with sternly. Police will be there to ensure law and order,” said the SP.
While he refused to divulge details about cap on the number of participants, sources said the authorities were mulling restricting it to 100.
While the yesterday’s mahapanchayat was initially planned in Nuh, the venue was shifted to neighbouring Palwal after the district police apprehended threat to law and order.
Sources say over 10 sensitive areas that were part of the yatra route earlier have been identified and will be excluded this time.
They claim individuals with “negative” profile, who were part of the yatra earlier, are being identified and will not be allowed to participate. Investigations into the Nuh clashes have revealed the yatra organisers had not informed the local authorities about the route or the number of participants, leading to security lapses.
The cyber wing of the police is keeping tabs on the social media to ensure no inflammatory messages or videos are shared ahead of the proposed resumption of the yatra.
Meanwhile, various Meo groups and local leaders have urged the authorities to exercise caution while allowing the yatra.
