Won't allow Sandeep to unfurl Tricolour on R-Day: Sarv Khap

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 15

The Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat (a joint meeting of several khaps), held at Davla village here on Sunday, resolved not to let Minister Sandeep Singh unfurl the Tricolour in any of the districts of the state on January 26 if the government did not sack him from the Cabinet by January 23 for allegedly sexually harassing a junior coach employed in the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

The mahapanchayat that lasted over four hours also decided to meet the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, to request him to intervene in the matter for ensuring justice to the coach. It also urged the Chandigarh police to complete the investigation in the matter within a week.

“The mahapanchayat attended by representatives of around 30 khaps from in and outside Haryana unanimously expressed its displeasure over the state government’s attitude in the matter, stating that it is shielding the accused minister instead of taking stern action against him. He should have been sacked from the Cabinet immediate after being booked by the Chandigarh Police on charges of sexual harassment,” said Yudhvir Singh Dhankar, chief of the Dhankar Khap 12 (a caste council of 12 villages) which organised the mahapanchayat.

The complainant junior coach belongs to one of the villages and her father and family members were also present on the occasion. Notably, the Dhankar Khap 12 had earlier also served an ultimatum on the state government to oust Minister Sandeep Singh by January 7, but it failed to evoke any result. “Generally, ministers use to hoist the National Flag officially at any place in the state on the Republic Day, but we will gherao him and not let Sandeep Singh unfurl the Tricolour at any cost if the government fails to take action against him by January 23,” said Dhankar.

Surender Solanki, chief of Palam Khap 360, a leading khap of Delhi, said his khap would also not hesitate to gherao the BJP’s national president and Union Home Minister in Delhi if action was not taken against the accused minister soon.