Won’t approach any party for pact: INLD

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 2

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala lashed out at the BJP-JJP regime in Haryana as well as former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda as his ‘Parivartan padyatra aapke dwar’ entered the Congress stalwart’s home turf on Tuesday.

Alleging that the present government was responsible for ruining the state, Abhay said the JJP had cheated the people by forging a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

“Just as the BJP government has sent the Deputy CM of Delhi to jail for liquor scam, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will also be sent to jail by the BJP regime,” he maintained. The INLD leader also launched an attack on Hooda, remarking that he issued statements at the behest of the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi says that they would join hands with other parties to defeat the BJP. On the other hand, Hooda states that their party would contest the poll on its own. Are there two Congress parties?” he questioned.

Asked about the possibility of a tie-up between the INLD and the Congress in Haryana, Abhay asserted that their party would not go to anyone for an alliance, but would take a call if someone approaches them in the interest of the state. The INLD leader said the CM made some announcement everyday, but did not fulfil it.