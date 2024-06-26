Won’t contest next poll: Dharambir

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 25

Days after Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry joined the BJP, Dharambir Singh, who was recently elected MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time, has said he would not contest the next election but would remain active in politics for social service.

“After completion of my tenure in 2029, I will be 74. If I do not retire, it means that I do not want to quit contesting elections,” he said, talking to “The Tribune” today.

“I have been elected MLA four times and MP thrice. I want to do social service after completion of this term, but I will keep guiding those who come to me for political advice,” he said.

Asked whether he wanted to promote any family member in politics, he made it clear that family and workers all were the same for him and whoever wanted to go into any field, they would have to make their own place there.

The clan of the late Bansi Lal, a former CM, and he have been bitter rivals in Bhiwani area. Dharambir contested Assembly and Lok Sabha elections against Bansi Lal’s clan.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated Shruti Choudhry, grand-daughter of Bansi Lal and daughter of Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry. Both Kiran and Shruti quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Although Shruti was a strong contender for ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, the party had fielded Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda’s aide and Mahendragarh MLA Rao Dan Singh against BJP’s Dharambir Singh, but Dan Singh could not defeat Dharambir.

“Dharambir’s statement of quitting electoral politics, a few days after the Lok Sabha elections, undoubtedly, has some political meaning,” said a political observer.

Want to do social service I have been elected MLA four times and MP thrice. I want to do social service after completion of this term, but I will keep guiding those who come to me for political advice. — Dharambir Singh, BJP MP

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #BJP #Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh #Rohtak